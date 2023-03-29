Sega and Tencent pull out of E3

HQ

It already looked rather grim when it was confirmed that Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation wouldn't have a presence at E3 this year, however this was emboldened when Ubisoft (a company who formerly promised to be at E3) also pulled out of the event. Today's news only adds to the disappointing news.

As IGN has now reported that both Sega and Tencent are also pulling out of E3 this year, meaning even fewer major publishers will not be in attendance at this year's event.

While many publishers have confirmed that they will be hosting their own digital showcases this summer all the same, meaning fans and consumers can still look forward to a ton of summer announcements, the lack of major presence at E3 does suggest that the writing could be on the wall for the annual event.

Either way, we're waiting for official confirmation from the ESA on the matter and what E3 2023 will look like right now.