If you consider Sega's larger-than-life Yakuza characters to be fashion icons, then you need to head over to SuperGroupies right away. They have now launched a collection of different wearables based on the popular games, like shoes, backpacks and jackets.

Just click on the link above to browse what they have, but beware as it is fairly pricey stuff. Is there anything of what they have to offer that you would consider wearing?