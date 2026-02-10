Sega and Seiko team up for stunning 65th anniversary watches

HQ

Last year, Sega officially celebrated its 65th anniversary, with the company originally being founded in June 1960. With such a monumental milestone in mind, the Japanese video game icon has decided to team up with watchmaker Seiko to create limited-edition timepieces that mark the moment.

In total, two watches are on offer, but in reality it's one timepiece that comes in either black or silver. Each watch comes with Sega and Seiko logos built into the watch faces, with a quite subtly embedded Sonic the Hedgehog head also found in one of the inner dials too. The other Sega-specific nods include the company's mission statement of "Empower the Gamers" in the watch box, all while the Arabic numerals are featured in Sega's own font too. There is also a 65th anniversary reference on the back of the watch as well as another Sega logo etched into the stainless steel found here.

The watch is rated for 10 bar of water resistance (ideal for every day use), has a battery life expected to last for three years, an accuracy that might falter by 15 seconds every month, and otherwise a weight that's only 109 grams.

In terms of price and shipping, it's said that the watches aim to be distributed in early October 2026 and that each will set you back 71,500 Japanese yen (around £337/€388).

This is an ad: