Sega and Paramount plan for a Sonic the Hedgehog "Universe Event Film" in November 2028

Sega and Paramount continue to move ahead at full steam with the expansion of the Sonic the Hedgehog live-action universe. We already know that a fourth mainline film will make its arrival in March 2027, but beyond that now an additional project has been promised.

Set to premiere on November 17, 2028, this is simply regarded as a "Sonic Universe Event Film" by Variety, and the phrasing of this and the fact that a numbered Sonic project arrived the year before does suggest it will either be a spinoff or a big team-up event. We don't yet know for a fact, but ever since Keanu Reeves' Shadow the Hedgehog debuted in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, fans have been clamouring to see more from the character.

Sega and Paramount are not at all scared of expanding this universe, as on top of the various existing films, a Knuckles TV show did also make its arrival on Paramount+ a couple of years ago.

Are you excited for more live-action Sonic?