news

Sega and MyArcade announces two Sonic mini Arcade machines

It's once again time to treat yourself, it's almost Christmas after all. This is definitely a really cool piece for Sonic collectors.

HQ

Sega is no stranger to collaborations of various kinds, ranging from movies to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds guest appearances, clothing collections, sneakers, and much more. And now they're at it again with a collaboration that anyone who remembers Sega's arcade origins is sure to love.

They have teamed up with MyArcade to launch two retro-inspired mini arcade units filled with classic Sonic titles. Here's what they have to offer, quoted from the press release:

Sonic the Hedgehog Mighty Player

Sonic the Hedgehog Mighty Player



  • Portable retro arcade

  • MSRP: $119.99

  • Officially licensed, fully playable titles.

  • Includes: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic Spinball, and Sonic 3D Blast.

  • High resolution, 3.5" full color display.

  • Rechargeable battery with up to six hours of playtime.

  • Classic wood construction

Sonic the Hedgehog Joystick Player

Sonic the Hedgehog Joystick Player



  • Portable retro arcade with full-size joystick

  • MSRP: $59.99

  • Officially licensed, fully playable titles.

  • Includes: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2

  • High resolution, 3.5" full color display.

  • Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or by a USB-C® cable (not included).

As you can see, both come in really nice packaging that we think many collectors will enjoy displaying on their nerd altars. You can check them out in more detail below in both video and an image gallery.

HQ





