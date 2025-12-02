Sega and MyArcade announces two Sonic mini Arcade machines
It's once again time to treat yourself, it's almost Christmas after all. This is definitely a really cool piece for Sonic collectors.
Sega is no stranger to collaborations of various kinds, ranging from movies to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds guest appearances, clothing collections, sneakers, and much more. And now they're at it again with a collaboration that anyone who remembers Sega's arcade origins is sure to love.
They have teamed up with MyArcade to launch two retro-inspired mini arcade units filled with classic Sonic titles. Here's what they have to offer, quoted from the press release:
Sonic the Hedgehog Mighty Player
Sonic the Hedgehog Joystick Player
As you can see, both come in really nice packaging that we think many collectors will enjoy displaying on their nerd altars. You can check them out in more detail below in both video and an image gallery.