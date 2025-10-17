Sega and Creative Assembly to host a Total War 25th Anniversary Showcase in December

HQ

Later this year, the next DLC for Total War: Warhammer III will arrive, as the Tides of Torment pack will launch in the strategy game. Announced recently, this next batch of content will bring three new Legendary Lords to master, each of which can unleash "maritime might, serpentine slaughter, and arcane ambition" throughout the Immortal Empires campaign. We're told that these Lords represent the High Elves, Slaanesh, and Norsca, and they'll each have their own battle units, campaign mechanics, and narrative content.

Exciting, right? The good news is that this DLC launches on December 4, which will be a big day for Total War fans as Sega and Creative Assembly will be using that day to conclude its 25th anniversary celebrations of the franchise, something that will include a big Anniversary Showcase that aims to spotlight the "future of Total War".

Yep, we can look ahead to a "flagship video presentation unveiling what's next for the franchise. The showcase will feature new fantasy and historical project announcements, alongside commentary from the development teams shaping the future of Total War."

The exact time for the showcase has yet to be revealed but we are told that information will be shared on December 1. To start get your Total War juices flowing, check out the Tides of Torment announcement trailer below.