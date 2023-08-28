Sega and Atlus prepare some major announcements at Tokyo Games Show

HQ

Sega has been present at Gamescom 2023 with presentations of some of its most anticipated upcoming games, such as Like a Dragon Gaiden or the next two confirmed titles in the Persona series: Persona 5 Tactica (of which you can read our impressions after playing it there), or Persona 3 Reload. But it looks like both companies had some very special surprises in store to be shown at home, when Tokyo Games Show kicks off next Thursday 21 September.

It has been announced that Atlus will be hosting a "very special" live stream on 21 September at 11:00 BST about upcoming titles from Sega and Atlus. Clearly we'll see more about these two aforementioned Persona, plus Like a Dragon Gaiden and Sonic Supertars, both launching just a few weeks later. But if we let our imaginations run wild, perhaps we'll be surprised by some news on Metaphor Re: Fantazio, Atlus' new IP, and even get our first glimpse of one of those "multiple Persona series projects" currently in development.

We don't have high hopes for a Persona 6 announcement, but Atlus is rumoured to be preparing two remakes of Revelations: Persona and Persona 2, or the confirmation that Persona 3 Reload will also be coming to Nintendo Switch. Do you like the idea?

Thanks, PSU.