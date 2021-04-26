SEGA, Activision, and Bandai Namco will also be making a presence at E3 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The line-up for E3 2021 has just grown even stronger, as it has been revealed that SEGA, Activision, and Bandai Namco will be making a presence. The show is set to take place June 12-15 and it will be entirely digital for a second year running.

Along with the three aforementioned publishers, the full line-up for E3 2021 includes Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Warner Bros, and Koch Media. You might have noticed Sony's name is missing here and that is because the company has once again decided to skip the event. Sony has opted out of the show for the last two events and it's likely that it will host its own showcase some time later in the year.

