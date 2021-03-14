Seeker is the latest rogue to join Rogue Company

You're watching Advertisements

The character roster within free-to-play shooter Rogue Company has now expanded once more.

The latest rogue to join the game is Seeker, an Olympic medalist in archery that joins the organisation at just 21-years-old. Seeker's abilities include being able fire arrows to reveal the locations of enemies and he can "play deadly tricks on enemies using Bounce Grenades." The Seeker, just like other rogues in the game, can be unlocked just through completing matches. You can check out the reveal trailer for this young new rogue above.

In addition to the new rogue, a new map has also been added and this is called Jackal's Hollow base. This map is based within a an underground cavern in Southeast Asia and its said to be home to a top secret stealth weapons platform.