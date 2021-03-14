Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rogue Company

Seeker is the latest rogue to join Rogue Company

The skilled archer is now available within the free-to-play shooter.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The character roster within free-to-play shooter Rogue Company has now expanded once more.

The latest rogue to join the game is Seeker, an Olympic medalist in archery that joins the organisation at just 21-years-old. Seeker's abilities include being able fire arrows to reveal the locations of enemies and he can "play deadly tricks on enemies using Bounce Grenades." The Seeker, just like other rogues in the game, can be unlocked just through completing matches. You can check out the reveal trailer for this young new rogue above.

In addition to the new rogue, a new map has also been added and this is called Jackal's Hollow base. This map is based within a an underground cavern in Southeast Asia and its said to be home to a top secret stealth weapons platform.

Rogue Company

Related texts

Rogue CompanyScore

Rogue Company
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"For a title that is looking to be around for the long run, Rogue Company is definitely showing early signs of what could be greatness."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy