See what we think about Roccat's Vulcan II Mini keyboard

Roccat has been known to produce all kinds of different pieces of hardware, be it mice, speakers, keyboards, headsets, and so on. To this end, we've had the chance to check out one of the company's latest keyboard efforts: the Vulcan II Mini.

This small 65% form factor device uses Titan II optical switches, and has storage for up to five unique user profiles, all while being built on an anodised aluminium body designed with durability in mind.

To see whether the Vulcan II Mini is the next mini-keyboard for you, be sure to catch the latest Quick Look below.