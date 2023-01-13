Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

See what we think about Roccat's Vulcan II Mini keyboard

We've got our hands on the small 65% form factor device as part of the latest episode of Quick Look.

Roccat has been known to produce all kinds of different pieces of hardware, be it mice, speakers, keyboards, headsets, and so on. To this end, we've had the chance to check out one of the company's latest keyboard efforts: the Vulcan II Mini.

This small 65% form factor device uses Titan II optical switches, and has storage for up to five unique user profiles, all while being built on an anodised aluminium body designed with durability in mind.

To see whether the Vulcan II Mini is the next mini-keyboard for you, be sure to catch the latest Quick Look below.

