See what we think about a couple of Roccat's new gaming peripherals

We know the years when new console generations come around can be a little tough for PC exclusive gamers, however, it is not all in vain as Roccat is here to save the day. With a new range of peripherals, from keyboards to headsets, this tech company is looking to bring a whole new level of gaming related goodness to its fans.

On the latest episodes of Quick Look, we take a glimpse at the Roccat ELO 7.1 Air headset, and the Roccat TKL Pro keyboard, checking out all their unique features and showing off how their RGB looks when fully lit up.

Check out the headset above, and the keyboard below.