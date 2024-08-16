See us unbox the Moza Vision GS

HQ

€829.00 for a steering wheel, without a steering wheel base... That's a lot, but hardly unusual in today's sim-racing climate where there are steering wheels for up to €10,000 and with the newly released Vision GS, Moza Racing really means business.

It's a very solid piece of kit that we've just unpacked here at Gamereractor (for our upcoming review) and below you'll find the pictorial evidence of this.

"Experience unparalleled control and futuristic design with the MOZA Vision GS Wheel. Measuring 310mm, it features a 2.85-inch HD circular touch screen, customizable UI, and a quad-core processor for real-time display rendering. Crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum and carbon fiber, it boasts a robust construction with hand-stitched microfiber leather grips. The wheel includes top-mounted RPM indicators, short-travel RGB buttons, and 72 programmable inputs. Compatible with all MOZA bases and third-party systems, it offers seamless connectivity through wireless and conductive slip rings. Elevate your racing with the MOZA Vision GS Wheel.

Crafted from forged carbon fiber, these paddles boast non-contact hall sensors offering 0.03mm precision for stable and precise control. Equipped with pre-installed silencer pads, they ensure a smooth and noise-free shifting experience. The lower clutch paddles effortlessly switch between single and dual clutch modes, ideal for professional sim racing titles like iRacing and the F1 series.

Equipped with an ultra fast 1.3GHz quad core processor the MOZA Vision GS performs complex real time display rendering with almost zero latency."

It feels very solid and lavish.