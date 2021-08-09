See the stunning world of Forza Horizon 5 later today

One of the most anticipated games of this year is undoubtedly the upcoming Forza Horizon 5, which looks to set a new benchmark for graphics in racing games. This time, as we all know, we'll be driving in Mexico and if you want to know more about what the gaming world has to offer, you should head over to Twitch or YouTube starting at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST today.

According to Playground Games, we can look forward to a "reveal of the world map" where we'll get to check out all eleven biomes (deserts, jungles, farmlands and more). Something to check out in other words, expect stunning graphics and hopefully lots of spectacular gameplay.