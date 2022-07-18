See the spine-chilling poster for the upcoming Winnie the Pooh horror movie

HQ

Is nothing sacred anymore? In a desperate search for new ideas, Hollywood vultures have pounced on the children's book Winnie the Pooh, turning the beloved character into a bloodthirsty killer. But in fact, the upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey doesn't actually look so bad. There's something incredibly terrifying about watching cute teddy bears turn into outright killing machines - just look at Five Nights at Freddys - and the tagline "ain't no bedtime story" isn't all bad.

Now the first poster from the film has been released, and you can check it out below:

Many people probably associate Winnie the Pooh with the popular Disney films and wonder why they let the child-friendly character become this nightmarish monstrosity. The explanation, however, is simple: in late 2021, Winnie the Pooh became public property in the US, allowing anyone to make stories, movies and so on based on the character - resulting in this, among other things.