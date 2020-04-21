Cookies

See the Philips Hue in action and check out the LG C9 OLED

Join Magnus for a little peek at his home setup, with Philips' Hue lighting system and LG's impressive new OLED panel.

These latest tech previews are a little more personal than usual as Magnus is back in front of the camera to show us some of the tech that powers his home.

First up, there's the Hue lighting system from Philips, which is a fully customisable and flexible wi-fi powered lighting setup that gives you RGB effects and smart phone control of the lights in your home.

Then GR's Global Editor shows off the features that come with LG's crisp C9 OLED screen.

