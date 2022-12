Ari Aster, the director of Hereditary and Midsommar, has called his third movie a "horror comedy," and for a long time it was known as 'Disappointment Blvd.' That isn't the case any more though.

The first poster for the upcoming film has just been released, and it shows a new title: 'Beau is Afraid.'

The movie, which among others stars Joaquin Phoenix, premieres next year.