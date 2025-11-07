Check out the first five minutes of Stranger Things' final season

HQ

Netflix has released the very first five minutes of the upcoming (and final) season of Stranger Things - which takes us back to 1983 and gives us a closer look at Will Byers' escape in the Upside Down - and what actually went down (pun intended). In other words, we're treated to a foggy and eerie landscape that not only brings back that creepy demogorgon from the first season but also sets the stage for a few surprises. A nice return to more horror-oriented entertainment.

The final season will premiere in three parts - or more specifically, three volumes, as Netflix has chosen to call them. The first episodes drop on November the 26th, followed by volume two on December the 25th, and finally what's likely to be a nerve-wracking series finale on New Year's Eve, December 31th. Check out the first five minutes below.

Are you looking forward to the final season?