See the Apple Watch Ultra in action in our Longer Look

The Apple Watch Ultra is made for explorers. The device has all kinds of nifty technological features that make it hardy and capable of surviving in extreme conditions, which will likely make it a bit too niche for most consumers. But we try to be as thorough as we can with the latest gadgets, and have decided to test the Apple Watch Ultra in a more extreme environment.

Our very Magnus took the device to the mountains, to see how it shaped up during a ski trip. To see some thoughts and opinions about how the Apple Watch Ultra not only managed but thrived in this environment, be sure to catch our Longer Look video below, where we've captured a little portion of the mountainous adventures.