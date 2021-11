HQ

Last Thursday, Square Enixrevealed that Marvel's Avengers will get a ton of exciting content and changes on November 30, including PlayStation players finally getting Spider-Man. We didn't get to know much about his abilities or even his look, however, but the latter has now been rectified.

Marvel's Avengers' Twitter has released the first image of Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers, while also announcing that we'll get a trailer showing even more today.