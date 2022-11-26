See Nicolas Cage as a cowboy in the trailer for The Old Way

He's been in over one hundred films, but the fact is Nicolas Cage has never played a cowboy on the silver screen. Now it's time to change that, however, with the release of a trailer for the western The Old Way.

The gunslinger with the typical gunslinger name of Colton Briggs has just seen his wife murdered because of something he did when he was young and so it's time to do what any retired gunslinger would do, drag his twelve year old daughter along on a bloody revenge odyssey.

In addition to Nicolas Cage, we see Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the role of the daughter, as well as Noah Le Gros, Clint Howard, Kerry Knuppe, Nick Searcy and Shiloh Fernandez. With Brett Donowho as the director and Carl W. Lucas penned as the screenplay writer.

Watch the trailer below.

The Old Way opens in the US on January 6 but has not yet been given a UK date.