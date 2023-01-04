See how you can extend your flight time with the DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Kit

HQ

We at Gamereactor have been checking out various different unique products that are part of the DJI Mavic 3 line over the past few weeks and months. This has included the Classic drone itself, but also more recently the Fly More Kit, which is designed to extend the amount of time you can take a drone out for a fly.

This kit brings extra batteries, car charging stations and a bigger charging hub, a carry case, and even low-noise propellers so that filming picks up less ambient noise. Needless to say, if you are intending to use a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone a lot, this kit might be worth taking a look at.

And to see if it is up your street, be sure to watch our latest Quick Look below to see what the Fly More Kit brings to the table.