See how the Junker Queen came to rule in the new Overwatch 2 cinematic

HQ

It won't be all too long until players get the chance to try out the Junker Queen in Overwatch 2 as part of the next beta for the game, but ahead of that, Blizzard has released a new cinematic which revolves around the newly announced character and delves into her past.

It's here that we learn how the Junker Queen came to rule Junkertown, and in the cinematic we see her claiming the throne from the former monarch the Junker King. If you watch the trailer and keep an eye on the crowd, you'll also see a few other Junker characters (Junkrat and Roadhog), who are watching the fight from the stands.

HQ

You can also learn all about Junker Queen's abilities and kit in the Deep Dive trailer below as well, and also catch up on all the happenings of the Reveal Event here.