See how much better Ninja Gaiden II Black looks compared to the original from Xbox 360

It had been rumored beforehand that Microsoft had some kind of surprise in store during the Xbox Developer Direct - and they certainly did. Just like when Hi-Fi Rush was stealth-released at the same event two years ago, Ninja Gaiden II Black got the same treatment yesterday.

A complete remake, developed with Unreal Engine 5, was both announced and launched, and Microsoft had even more good news in store - as the game is also included with Game Pass. In other words, you can just download and play if you're a subscriber and want to enjoy some glorious ninja action and is curious to see what is new... but what if you're not, or don't have time to play now?

Well, the Youtube channel NeoGamer - The Video Game Archive offers a nice comparison. Check it out below to see how the Xbox 360 original stacks up against this a couple of hours old release.

Have you downloaded and tested Ninja Gaiden II Black yet?