See a lot more of The Witcher Season 2 in the first real trailer

Netflix wasn't kidding when we were told the upcoming season will have a lot higher budget and more of everything we liked the first time around.

We've gotten quite a few teasing videos and images of the upcoming second season of Netflix' The Witcher lately, but now it's time for a real treat.

Netflix has released the first real trailer from The Witcher Season 2, and it shows a lot more of what we have in store when the series debuts on my birthday December 17. This includes fights with many new creatures, more drama as the war reaches new territories, an ominous speech from my fellow Norwegian Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, and many other things that give me hope that this continuation will be even better than the first season.

