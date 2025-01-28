If you think malpractice and horrible treatment are the worst things that can happen in a hospital, think again. In Security: The Horrible Nights, everything that can go wrong, does go wrong, and with hospital staff costs slashed, it's up to you, one man, to fix everything from running toilets and overturned bins to zombie infections, monsters and invading aliens.

Security: The Horrible Nights is the third commercial release from small studio Professional Villains, and like its predecessors, it's a horror that isn't afraid to play with the conventions of the genre. On the surface, it's all pretty simple. You play as a newly hired security guard at a large hospital and have been assigned a seemingly uneventful night shift. Soon enough, however, you'll spot trouble on your monitor and it's time to get off your arse and act as a fire extinguisher - in some cases quite literally. However, this is easier said than done as our dear security guard has eaten a few too many donuts, so the movement is not the fastest. He also doesn't have many tools besides his trusty torch. You use that to spot trouble and then you can shout "HEY!" which may or may not fix the situation.

You're unlikely to make it through all episodes alive on the first try.

Where it gets a little more complex is in the overall structure. The game consists of a series of small Monster of the Week episodes, each lasting somewhere between 15-20 minutes. They almost all start the same - you're dozing in front of the monitor - but as soon as a monster arrives, the plot takes off in all sorts of directions. The inspiration from horror anthologies like Tales from the Crypt is clearly evident, while the overall narrative framework that ties it all together is more reminiscent of Lars von Trier's The Kingdom.

I don't want to give too much away here, but the quality of the individual episodes is generally high and the stories are intriguing - even if the minimalist game only contains dialogue in the first scene where you learn the controls. Among the many disasters you'll encounter are an earthquake, where you'll be in charge of evacuation, and a runaway water monster that you have to fight with your torch. Yes, the job of a security guard should definitely include more perks than just free donuts.

Security: The Horrible Nights is a brutal and macabre game at times, but there are many things that keep the horror at a safe distance. This includes the often humorous tone - embodied in the security guard - and the charming 8-bit graphics that soften the most brutal scenes into more palatable pixels. You can also stare at your surveillance screens with peace of mind as you try to spot the next problem, because there are no jump scares like in Five Nights at Freddy's.

It says a lot about the quality of the game that it still manages to create an intense atmosphere. The first reason is that the stakes are high. If you die, the episode ends abruptly and you don't get the chance to return the favour until you've gone through all the other episodes. The second reason is your lack of strength. In some episodes, you can actually take the fight to the monster by using your flashlight or other tools that you pick up. But most of the time you are defenceless and can simply run away. Not all incidents are equally dangerous. But when you have to avoid a chasing monster while the dark hospital corridors are only dimly lit by your torch, your heart rate increases dramatically.

You spend a lot of time looking for problems on your monitors. Can you spot the monster?

However, life as a security guard is not always intense. A large part of the game's 4-5 hours is spent staring at the crackling screen or trudging through the same corridors, so you end up knowing every corner of the hospital. The slightly monotonous workflow is of course what makes the intense moments stand out even more clearly, and it's probably very realistic. But at times it simply becomes monotonous and the game's tension curve is close to flatlining before a new monster provides a much-needed electric shock.

While the developer's last game, Anglerfish, constantly came up with new surprises and twists that broke the repetition, Security: The Horrible Nights is somewhat more restrained. In particular, I miss a little more interactivity. Sure, there are many nice details, like when patients in the ward hide their heads under the duvet when you shine a light on them, or the loud screams that accompany an unannounced visit to the women's locker room. But too many objects are just for decoration, giving the hospital a slightly theatrical feel.

Not all episodes are equally strong either. Some are a little too difficult to understand; others start so slowly or introduce the monster so late that you are left with an unresolved feeling. On the other hand, the game's soundtrack is excellent throughout and covers a very wide range. The many screams and disgusting grunts are as exaggerated as they should be, and composer Astrid Fabrin's atmospheric music lingers like a haunting melody long after the speakers are switched off.

In direct competition with Professional Villians' latest game, Security: The Horrible Night pales in comparison. Still, it's a unique gaming experience not to be missed by horror fans, and at a low, low price of just €5 on Steam, it's practically a bargain. The game will even be expanded with two free DLC packs, the first of which is already out. Now, this isn't a review of the expansion, but the three episodes created in collaboration with horror-focused YouTubers are among the game's best. If the second DLC delivers the same level of experimental thrills, you can probably add a single point to the score below.