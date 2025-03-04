Security risks in United States rise as fired government workers lack exit briefings

HQ

In the latest fallout from mass layoffs led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, several U.S. government workers with top-secret security clearances were dismissed without receiving the standard exit briefings, sources revealed (via Reuters).

These briefings, which are a normal part of the departure process for workers holding sensitive security clearances, involve reminders about non-disclosure agreements, the signing of legal forms, and instructions on what to do if approached by foreign adversaries.

The absence of these debriefings, particularly for employees who handled classified information regarding national security, raises alarms among former security officials about potential risks for espionage and other threats.

Without these crucial steps, former employees may become targets for foreign agents, who often seek to exploit vulnerabilities in the aftermath of a job loss. For now, it remains to be seen how these lapses will impact national security in the long run.