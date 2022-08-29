Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Section 8 gets an official trailer

Dolph Lundgren and Mickey Rourke in an explosive action movie.

While the concept of prisoners being offered freedom by working for super secret agencies isn't exactly new, the upcoming movie Section 8 has a few aces up its sleeve, two of them being Dolph Lundgren and Mickey Rourke.

But as you probably have realized, things aren't what they seem to be and the protagonist, played by Ryan Kwanten, will have to reconsider his beliefs. Check out the Section 8 trailer below, it premieres in theaters on September 23.

