Section 8 gets an official trailer

HQ

While the concept of prisoners being offered freedom by working for super secret agencies isn't exactly new, the upcoming movie Section 8 has a few aces up its sleeve, two of them being Dolph Lundgren and Mickey Rourke.

But as you probably have realized, things aren't what they seem to be and the protagonist, played by Ryan Kwanten, will have to reconsider his beliefs. Check out the Section 8 trailer below, it premieres in theaters on September 23.