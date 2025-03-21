Section 13 presents a new glimpse at the action ahead of 1.0 debut in May

HQ

If you've been following along with the Future Games Showcase, you might have just seen that developer Ocean Drive Studio has now presented a fresh look at its upcoming twin-stick shooter Section 13. This latest glimpse of the gameplay comes ahead of the title's imminent 1.0 debut, which is currently set for sometime in May.

Section 13 is a roguelite game that sees players uncovering a sci-fi mystery as one of various colourful characters. The game's official description shines a little light on this overarching mystery, adding:

"As an Agent of the S2P Corporation, it's up to you to investigate a crisis at the most top-secret facility of a company whose whole thing is keeping secrets."

It continues: "Step into the shoes of Agents Red, Boy Scout, Beaker, and Scalpel, as they fight to unearth the buried secrets of Section 13... and solve a few personal mysteries of their own."

The exact 1.0 release date has yet to be affirmed, but you can see the latest trailer for the game below to see if Section 13 should be on your wishlist ahead of its debut in May.