Secrets bubble to the surface in Yellowjackets' third season

HQ

We've been waiting eagerly to continue the story of Yellowjackets, as following a harrowing and often unsettling second season, the third season is soon set to return to Paramount+.

This next batch of episodes will pick up after the shocking death of Natalie and will see the present day survivors forced to face secrets that were better kept buried, all while the teenage survivors in the past are tasked with dealing with an absolutely brutal winter.

The synopsis in full adds a little extra detail: "The Yellowjackets continue to fight for survival after a brutal winter in The Wilderness. In the present day, still reeling from Natalie's death, the survivors are forced to uncover secrets they thought were buried for good."

With Yellowjackets: Season 3 set to begin streaming on Paramount+ on a weekly basis from February 14, you can see the latest trailer for the series below.