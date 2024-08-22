Secretlab unveils the Magnus Pro Pure White Collection

HQ

They finally listened. One of the greatest standing desks on the market gets a make-over and can now also be found rocking pure all-white aestethics. Needless to say, it looks striking and increadibly clean. Designed with all the same smart functions as the stealth black version with seamless cable management and lots of smart attachments.

The collection also includes new matching magpads that comes in both gray and silver suede. As well as the pure white single and dual monitor arms, desk riser and cable management bundle.

A fantastic look if you ask us and something that will surely speak to many gamers looking for something less dark and gloomy.

The full collection is available here.

