Secretlab unveils new Warhammer 40,000 Titan Evo and Skins

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Secretlab is getting us ready for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV with a brand-new Titan Evo and Skins inspired by the grimdark far future. We've already seen the Ultramarines get some love from Secretlab and now it's time for the Emperor's 1st Legion, the Dark Angels.

The new Titan Evo is made using Secretlab's Neo Hybrid Leatherette, complete with a dark, hooded angel, which has been printed onto microsuede using a special method that makes it feel like a painted banner on a canvas. There's 3D printed rivets to make it look like an armoured seat perfect for any Astartes setup, and a purity seal to keep you safe from the many enemies of the Imperium.

There are secrets and Easter eggs all over the chair, as there are on the Skins version of the seat as well, which can be applied to a chair you already own. This has more of a battle-worn look, but with the same key design elements to please any son of the Lion.

The Warhammer 40,000 Dark Angels Titan Evo Gaming Chair is available to order now, and you can check out the full specs here.