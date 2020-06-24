Secretlab teasing Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair

You're watching Advertisements

As PC gaming gets more and more popular, more people are realising the importance of a good chair to use. There are plenty of brands out there, offering racing-style chairs and extra comfort models to gamers around the globe, and one of these brands is Secretlabs.

In a recent Tweet, Secretlabs shared a teaser clip showing a corrupted filter over a chair stated to be either revealed or released (or both) on June 26. The glitch-like animation has many assuming it's Cyberpunk 2077-related as it's similar to the teaser that Microsoft posted ahead of the reveal of the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console. Later, CD Projekt Red's lead quest designer Paweł Sasko retweeted it with the comment "What it could be?", feeding the speculations further. We'll see soon enough.

Would you get yourself a Cyberpunk 2077 chair?