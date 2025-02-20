Secretlab teams up with Capcom for a third Monster Hunter chair

HQ

Luxury gaming chair designer Secretlab has once again teamed up with Monster Hunter studio Capcom for a monster-inspired seat. This chair combines cold whites, greys and dark blues to show what Arkveld would look like if you turned it into a chair.

Considering we'll be hunting this great beast in Monster Hunter: Wilds, your chair can almost act as a trophy from a successful hunt. Alongside Fatalis and Rathalos, this makes the third Monster Hunter-inspired chair for Secretlab.

Currently, the chair's design is available for pre-order, and even without any add-ons or a size upgrade, it'll still run you £519. But, if you really want to show off your love for Monster Hunter, the Arkveld chair design might be on your radar.

This is an ad: