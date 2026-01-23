Secretlab shows off Pikachu, Eevee, and Gengar chairs

HQ

In case you've somehow forgotten even though we're only a few weeks into 2026, this marks the year of Pokémon's 30th anniversary, and already we've seen plenty of announcements regarding collaborations between big brands and the world's most popular gaming IP. Now, gaming chair creator Secretlab has unveiled three new Titan Evo designs for three of the most popular Pokémon around.

Pikachu, Eevee, and Gengar round out these three chairs, which you can check out now on Secretlab's site. They're not just skins for the Titan Evo chair, but are each their own chair design, complete with Easter eggs and details that are sure to be appreciated by fans. Gengar gets his bros Haunter and Gastly in his design, for example, while Eevee is surrounded by the many Eeveelutions it can turn into.

The chairs cost $684 each, so your wallet probably won't thank you when you register your interest. Still, considering these are Pokémon-branded items, we're sure they'll be bought up quick and sent for resale faster than you can recite the original Pokémon rap.

