Secretlab Magnus Pro

When it comes to gaming desks, Secretlab is no stranger to the space. With their pedigree of high-end gaming chairs like the Titan Evo 2022, the expectations were sky-high for the Magnus Pro—a motorized sit-stand desk built to complement their chair lineup. But does this desk truly redefine the workspace, or is it just another gimmicky piece of overpriced furniture? Spoiler: it's not your average desk, but let's break down why in 1,100 glorious words.

The Magnus Pro immediately sets itself apart with its sleek, industrial aesthetic. This isn't some Ikea-lite MDF slab pretending to be fancy. It's a steel beast with clean lines and a matte black finish that screams premium. The frame is robust and heavy, exuding the kind of durability that could probably survive your next rage quit—or an apocalypse.

One of the Magnus Pro's standout design choices is its modularity. Secretlab didn't just make a desk; they made a system. The entire setup feels like it was engineered with obsessive attention to detail. From magnetic cable management trays to an integrated power supply, this desk is more than furniture—it's a lifestyle upgrade.

Some of the key build features include:





All-Metal Frame: The desk's all-steel construction doesn't just look good; it feels indestructible. It can support up to 120kg (264lbs), so unless you're trying to park your car on it, you're good.



Magnetic Accessories: Magnets make everything cooler, and Secretlab knows it. From cable management covers to hooks and headphone stands, the desk comes equipped with magnetic solutions that feel futuristic.



Customizable RGB Lighting: Secretlab didn't forget that gamers love RGB. Add-on light strips sync perfectly with the desk, letting you create the ultimate glowing battlestation or a subdued professional vibe.



The real win here is that Secretlab's design doesn't force you into buying proprietary junk. Want to use your own RGB lights or accessories? Go ahead—this desk plays nice with third-party solutions too.

The Magnus Pro's pièce de résistance is its motorized sit-stand capability. This isn't some wobbly DIY crank desk—it's buttery smooth, silent, and ridiculously responsive. The height adjustment range spans 660mm to 1250mm, making it versatile for users of all heights. Whether you're a six-foot-tall gamer or someone who prefers standing while working, the Magnus Pro has you covered.

The control panel is minimalist but functional, with memory presets so you can save your preferred settings. Need to transition from a focus session to a laid-back Netflix binge? Just press a button. It's that simple.

Ergonomics isn't a luxury—it's a necessity. Long gaming or work sessions can take a toll on your back and posture, and the ability to alternate between sitting and standing is a game-changer. After a week of using the Magnus Pro, my productivity increased, and I felt less sluggish at the end of the day. Coincidence? Maybe. But I'm sold on the sit-stand lifestyle.

Let's talk about cables—the bane of any gamer's existence. Secretlab tackled this problem head-on with what might be the most elegant cable management system I've ever seen. The desk features a massive rear cable management tray that's concealed by a magnetic cover. It's big enough to house a power strip, adapters, and all your messy wires, leaving the top of your desk looking spotless.

Even better, the cable management tray is accessible without flipping the desk over or contorting yourself into a pretzel. Secretlab also included magnetic cable anchors and routing guides, making it ridiculously easy to keep everything neat.

Secretlab didn't just stop at the desk. The Magnus Pro is part of a larger ecosystem of accessories that elevate the entire experience. While some might argue this is a cash grab, the quality and functionality of these add-ons are hard to ignore.



Monitor Arms: The proprietary monitor arm mounts directly to the desk without needing clamps. It's rock-solid and matches the Magnus Pro's aesthetics perfectly.



Cable Anchors and Sleeves: Keeping with the magnetic theme, these accessories make it dead simple to keep your cables looking sharp.



Desk Mat and RGB Strips: Secretlab offers desk mats specifically designed for the Magnus Pro.



They come in a variety of styles and are magnetic, so they don't shift around. The optional RGB light strips integrate seamlessly for that perfect gamer glow.



If you're already invested in the Secretlab brand, these extras feel like natural extensions. But even if you're not, the modularity and compatibility make the ecosystem more appealing than restrictive.

Building gaming furniture often feels like assembling an overly complicated Lego set, but Secretlab has made the Magnus Pro surprisingly easy to put together. The instructions are clear, and most of the pieces click into place without much hassle. The inclusion of magnetic accessories even speeds up the process. The only downside? The desk is heavy. Unless you're built like The Rock, you're going to need a second pair of hands to unbox and assemble it. But hey, that's the price of a solid build.

Over the course of a month, the Magnus Pro proved itself to be more than just a pretty desk. Its performance during both work and gaming sessions was impeccable.



Gaming: The sturdy frame means zero wobble, even during intense FPS sessions. The large surface area easily accommodates dual monitors, a full-sized keyboard, and all your peripherals without feeling cramped.



Work: The motorized adjustment is genuinely useful during long writing or editing sessions. The cable management system kept distractions at bay, letting me focus entirely on the task at hand.



The Magnus Pro is for anyone who takes their gaming or work setup seriously. If you're someone who appreciates high-quality materials, cutting-edge features, and a clean aesthetic, this desk is worth every penny. It's also a no-brainer for existing Secretlab fans who want to build out a cohesive battlestation.

That said, if you're on a tight budget or only need a basic desk, this probably isn't for you. The Magnus Pro is a premium product aimed at a niche market of enthusiasts.

The Secretlab Magnus Pro isn't just a desk; it's an experience. From the seamless motorized height adjustment to the magnetic cable management, every detail has been meticulously crafted to enhance your gaming and work life. Yes, it's expensive, but the combination of functionality, durability, and style makes it a worthy investment for those who can afford it.

Would I recommend it? Absolutely. If you've been searching for the ultimate desk to complete your setup, the Magnus Pro is as close to perfect as it gets. Just be prepared to shell out some serious cash—and maybe recruit a friend to help you unbox it.