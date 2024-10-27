English
Secretlab has come up with a nifty way to turn your gaming chair into a recliner

A new add-on makes it even easier to power nap while on the job, or during long matchmaking queues.

We all know what it's like to sit in a ranked queue in a video game and wait for 10, maybe even over 20 minutes for a game to be matchmade. Thankfully, the folk over at Secretlab has a great way for you to use this time meaningfully.

A new add-on for many of its chairs, known as the Recliner Add-On, allows you to lean back and snooze away all without actually getting up from your gaming chair and finding a more comfortable seating situation. Essentially, it's a cushion that is mounted to the base of the chair that enables users to elevate and extend their legs on a Memory Foam cushion that can be adjusted to support even more postures.

The add-on retails for £199, but of course you will need a Secretlab chair to fit it on in the first place, and these retail at a variety of prices with many well above £700. Still, if you are interested in this recliner add-on, Secretlab promises a three-minute installation process, useable angles between 0 and 80-degrees, a lever-action, gas-spring mechanism, and a compact design that "tucks under your seat base, so it never gets in your way. Extend it when you need it. Fold it away when you don't."

