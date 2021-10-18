English
Minecraft

Secretlab and Mojang have teamed up to create a new Minecraft-themed gaming chair

The chair can be pre-ordered now and it sports a spooky Creeper design.

With Minecraft being right on everyone's minds at the moment following Minecraft Live 2021 this weekend, we thought we'd bring this exclusive gaming chair to your attention. Mojang and Secretlab have joined forces to create an extra spooky Creeper chair that is now available for pre-order and expected to ship on December 29. If you're keen to purchase one then we'd urge you to hurry, as only 9% of the first wave of stock is remaining.

The chair is a reskin of the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series and it's available for purchase in three separate sizes. The small chair (150-169cm) and regular chair (170 - 189cm) retail for £399, and the large variant (181cm - 205cm) is listed as £469.

Minecraft

