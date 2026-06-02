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Having postponed his appearance on several occasions, causing yet another unprecedented breach of its own laws, the US Government led by Donald Trump finally appears before the US Senate to provide explanations regarding the defence and foreign policy actions the Administration is undertaking.

However, rather than justifying its actions or the start of a war with Iran that is squandering both the country's missile arsenal intended for deterrence and the budget and reserved funds, Marco Rubio appeared before the Upper House with a proposal for a 30% cut to the foreign affairs budget, whilst seeking a 50% increase in military spending. This proposal requires the approval of Congress.

According to Reuters, which is currently covering the speech live, major cuts have been proposed for many key federal departments, including a 19% reduction for the US Department of Agriculture, a 12.5% cut for the US Department of Health and Human Services, and a 52% cut for the Environmental Protection Agency.

"All of this, and much more, reflects this administration's conviction that foreign policy cannot be separated from economic policy, border policy, energy policy or any other sphere," Rubio stated. "A country that cannot build ships, produce medicines, control immigration or access vital resources cannot defend its people, its interests or its way of life. That is why our foreign policy is being refocused on the true foundations of national strength. This budget is another step in that direction."

At this stage, the main response to his speech has come from Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of the Foreign Relations Committee, who rebuked Rubio for failing to provide Congress with information on the administration's foreign policy plans.

"Instead, you sent Congress a notification on war powers stating that we were not in active hostilities with Iran, whilst the United States was carrying out strikes against Iran, and Iran was bombing US embassies and bases across the Middle East."

Rubio told senators that Iran intended to develop its conventional weapons capability as a "shield" for its nuclear programme.

"What they tried to do was build a conventional shield and hide behind that conventional shield", he said, explaining why Trump considered it imperative to launch the war.

Rubio has also outlined the administration's intentions regarding the escalating tensions in the Pacific between Taiwan and China, stating: "The most important thing to understand is that we want the status quo to remain as it is at the moment. That is our policy."

Marco Rubio's statement is expected to continue throughout today and tomorrow.