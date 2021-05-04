Secret Upcoming Games 2021

You're watching Advertisements

It seems like some of you appreciated that I confirmed the existence of games such as the Demon's Souls remake, Far Cry 6, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Returnal in my Secret Summer Games article last year, so maybe we should make it a tradition? The only "problem" is that I'm always torn when writing these because I don't enjoy ruining the fun for the developers, marketing departments and publishers who want to unveil these projects their own way. That's one of the reasons why I've decided cut my list down from ten (eleven if you count my Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League tease) to five this time. I hope you find it fun and interesting nonetheless, so let's get started.

Alan Wake 2

Jeffrey Grubb and Jason Schreier have as usual been very good reporters lately and already told the world about most of these games, including this one. Because Remedy is indeed working on a new Alan Wake game. This is one of the games we're getting as part of the extremely talented Finnish team's partnership with Epic Games, but that does obviously not mean it'll be exclusive on PC.

In terms of gameplay, it sounds like this highly anticipated sequel will build upon some of the stuff in Control's AWE expansion by having a few new interesting ways of using light and darkness both in combat and puzzles. Maybe we'll get to see some neat ways of using ray tracing in gameplay by reflecting light or something like that?

More Borderlands

We had to wait five years between Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 3, so it's understandable if you didn't expect to see more of Claptrap and crew for quite some time. You won't though. A new Borderlands is much closer than you think. Not a numbered one, but what you might call a spin-off. Some of you might say it's too soon, considering Borderlands 3's Director's Cut expansion isn't even a month old. Don't worry. This game will deliver something different that I can't wait to see the reactions to.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

A large part of the Internet seemed to think Disney had cancelled its Star Wars deal with EA when Ubisoft Massive announced it's working on an open-world game set a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far way, but that's not true. EA has several Star Wars projects in development, including the fairly obvious sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The project is once again being lead by Respawn, who's been tinkering with it for a long time already as the plan was to have it ready by 2023. Not that we'll have to wait that long for more Star Wars.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Because we also have the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake I wrote about three months ago. Some of you have apparently lost faith in this being as great as it could be due to Aspyr's less than perfect porting of Star Wars: Republic Commando, but don't give up hope yet. Both Aspyr and Embracer Group know this is the studio's biggest and most important project to date, and it sounds like the leaks have made it even more clear how high the expectations are. Hopefully this leads to the developers getting enough time and resources to at least get close to some of the amazing remakes we've received lately.

The Last of Us Remake

While it would have been a lot of fun to see the world's reaction to a surprise reveal of this project, Schreier's report about what's been going on at PlayStation Studios lately spoiled it to some degree. I say to some degree because people seem to think this will basically just be in the vein of The Last of Us: Remastered. Let's not blow expectations out of the water by hyping it up too much, but this won't be a "simple" improvement of resolution, framerate and textures. The kennel is going to really take advantage of PlayStation 5's power and features with the The Last of Us: Part II engine. Not just in terms of graphics, but a few other things as well.

Those were the five games for this time, but we continue to cover stuff like this, IO Interactive's unannounced fantasy RPG and more, so I hope you continue to visit us every day for new scoops, regular news, reviews, previews, streams, interviews and pretty everything else gaming-related.