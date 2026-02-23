Secret service fatally shoots armed intruder at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

HQ

US Secret Service agents shot and killed an armed man who breached the perimeter of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence early Sunday, according to authorities. The intruder, later identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin from North Carolina, was carrying a shotgun and a gasoline can when confronted at the north gate of the Florida estate.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect ignored orders to drop the shotgun after placing the gasoline can on the ground, prompting the agents and a deputy to open fire. No law enforcement personnel were injured. Martin had been reported missing days earlier by his family, and investigators believe he traveled south, acquiring the weapon along the way.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate // Shutterstock

The incident occurred near Mar-a-Lago's main entrance, while Donald Trump and Melania Trump were in Washington, D.C. Investigators are now compiling a psychological profile and searching for a possible motive. FBI evidence teams are processing the scene, and nearby residents have been asked to review exterior camera footage.

The episode echoes past security breaches at Mar-a-Lago, including a 2019 intrusion by a woman with devices containing malware and multiple threats targeting Donald Trump during his 2024 election campaign. Authorities stress that while the suspect was suspected of a crime, being shot does not imply prior guilt...