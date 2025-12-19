Secret presentation sparks excitement for Starfield's future

HQ

We already know that Bethesda is working on new content for Starfield, but we haven't received any further information about it. The studio has also hinted on several occasions that they have more things in the pipeline for their space RPG, and there are rumors that it will be released for PlayStation 5 and Switch 2.

Now, several sources are reporting that something is in the works, and Starfield News claims that a secret presentation has recently impressed attendees:

"A behind closed-doors showing of upcoming #Starfield content took place recently, making those who attended very excited for the future of the game."

Windows Central editor Jez Corden says he has heard similar information, and it seems that a fairly significant update to Starfield is in the works. Apparently, it won't be quite on par with the treatment Cyberpunk 2077 received, but the comparison still shows that we may have something really exciting to look forward to next year.