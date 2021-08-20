English
Secret Neighbor

Secret Neighbor is creeping its way onto Nintendo Switch on August 26

The Switch version includes cross-play and it will arrive with all previous content updates.

HQ

Dynamic Pixels has finally committed a date to the Nintendo Switch port of Secret Neighbor. The highly tense multiplayer game is sneaking its way onto the platform on August 26 and it is arriving with all previous content updates. The Switch version will also support cross-play with PlayStation, iOS, and Android players and it is said to have been optimised to deliver a steady and consistent frame rate on the platform.

Those who pre-order the game ahead of its launch will receive both a 10% discount and a "unique in-game item." Details on what this item might be, however, are pretty vague, but you'll need to act fast as the game is out in only six days (at least from the time of writing).

Secret Neighbor

