Secret Mode unveils cosy puzzler A Storied Life: Tabitha

HQ

As part of the Gamescom Awesome Indies showcase, we got a look at a new game from Lab42 Games and Secret Mode titled A Storied Life: Tabitha. In this wholesome puzzle title, you'll head to the house of a recently deceased love one, to pick through their belongings and the story they tell.

Each room comes packed with detail and an overarching narrative of the past unfolds as you step through Tabitha's life. You'll decide what to keep and essentially decide on how Tabitha is remembered in the future.

It might seem like a fair bit of pressure, but with the lovely visuals and focus on cosy gameplay, we're sure this puzzler is going to take weights off our shoulders rather than add more on. Although, from the premise alone I'm sure I'll need to have tissues handy for when the tears start rolling.