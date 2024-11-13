Secret Level's creator wants to do a series on board games next

HQ

Secret Level is an appreciation of all things video games. From AAA to indie, nostalgic to current, over the course of the anthology series, we're going to see it all. There's even a nod to a cancelled game in there, as Concord has its own episode.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Miller revealed that this is always something he's wanted to do. After all, Blur has been making game trailers for years and years, so it's understandable that there is a love for video games at the studio's core. More so than anything, he wants to get it right for the fans.

"I feel this way about virtually anything I adapt, which is there's a reason that people love these games or a story or a book or anything else you might adapt. And I think the filmmaker ignores that at their peril. I don't understand this sort of Hollywood think, and I've talked to writers sometimes and they'll literally say it out loud [that they don't like the source material]. And I'm like, 'Well, why the fuck did you take the job?'"

Miller's appreciation of games doesn't just stop at video games, though, and he'd love to do a series on board games too. "Eventually, I would love for that to include Monopoly or board games, but Warhammer and Dungeons & Dragons are kind of represented, even though they have video games."

As Miller says, Secret Level does draw on some tabletop games, but otherwise there's no direct board game link, which hopefully can be changed if another season is made.

Secret Level premieres on the 10th of December.