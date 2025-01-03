Secret Level could have had a Doom and Halo crossover

HQ

Tim Miller and Amazon Prime Video's Secret Level put itself forward as an ode to video games, giving us animated specials about our favourite titles, characters, and more. However, some were annoyed that their favourite characters weren't given cameos in the series, as big names like Master Chief and Doom Slayer were left out.

However, speaking with Collider, Tim Miller and supervising director Dave Wilson, explained that both characters could have featured in the same episode at one point. "The creative director at id [Software] is a good friend of ours, and so are folks at Microsoft, so we made a big plea because one of the things both Tim and I would love to do is do something that isn't currently available in the games, like crossovers," Wilson said.

"We wanted to make a Master Chief/Doom Slayer crossover episode, and I spent a whole weekend crafting this impassioned letter of my childhood. And it's exactly what Tim said; they were like, 'nah.'"

When asked why certain characters were omitted from the series, Tim Miller said the following: "I get a little chafed when I read online, and they're like, 'Hold on, these assholes took Spelunky when they could have taken Halo?' Or something like that. I'm like, 'Man, you think that we didn't talk to Halo or something?'"

We know Secret Level is getting a second season already, so perhaps in that we'll see more of our gaming heroes.