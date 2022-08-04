Secret Invasion to be a "crossover event series"

HQ

It was only last week that Disney and Marvel Studios announced Phases 5 & 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was here that we also got a release window for the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, the show will focus on the shape-shifting aliens once again, and their efforts of infiltrating Earth over the years.

While we've known that this will be the case, the official show description for Secret Invasion has revealed some further details about the series, including that it will be a "crossover event series". As for what exactly this means remains unclear, but it does seem to suggest that it may hold a little more weight than a lot of the other Disney+ series have over the years.

Secret Invasion is slated to drop on the streaming service in spring 2023.