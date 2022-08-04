Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Secret Invasion to be a "crossover event series"

The Disney+ show's description has further teased what might be in store for fans.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It was only last week that Disney and Marvel Studios announced Phases 5 & 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was here that we also got a release window for the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, the show will focus on the shape-shifting aliens once again, and their efforts of infiltrating Earth over the years.

While we've known that this will be the case, the official show description for Secret Invasion has revealed some further details about the series, including that it will be a "crossover event series". As for what exactly this means remains unclear, but it does seem to suggest that it may hold a little more weight than a lot of the other Disney+ series have over the years.

Secret Invasion is slated to drop on the streaming service in spring 2023.

Secret Invasion to be a "crossover event series"


Loading next content