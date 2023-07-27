Secret Invasion finale scores the worst Marvel rating ever

HQ

Secret Invasion, the series touted as the MCU's Andor, has turned out to be a big stinker where critics are concerned. Its recently aired finale has scored only 13% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

Granted, this is a score from only 8 reviewers, but the sentiment remains negative about how this show met its conclusion. Ending in a CGI fight as almost every Marvel show does, fans have grown bored of the formula and are asking for more.

Secret Invasion has also struggled due to it being directly tied to The Marvels. Because we have to be able to enjoy the latter without seeing the former, there's not much that Secret Invasion can do, and it certainly can't accomplish anything too groundbreaking.

