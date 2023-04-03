Secret Invasion asks who we trust in new trailer

The first trailer for Disney+ and Marvel's Secret Invasion is here, and it looks to be one worth a watch. While the grip on pop culture Marvel once had is certainly loosening, it seems there are still interesting movies and shows to come out of the MCU.

Secret Invasion takes on a serious tone, with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury returning to action in order to face off against the shapeshifting Skrulls once more. Samuel L. Jackson is joined by some other big names in Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke for Secret Invasion.

The series starts streaming on Disney+ from the 21st of June. It appears to have a much more serious and grounded tone than other Marvel projects, with Nick Fury taking centre stage for the first time.

