Secret Government allows you to rewrite history

Would you like to build your own secret organisation and rule the world from the shadows? If so then you're in luck, as that is exactly what Secret Government will allow you to do.

In this new title by GameTrek, you are not the leader of a mere country or a civilisation, rather you will have to build your Brotherhood, and help the ones you trust reach powerful positions so you can lead revolutions and start wars, which honestly sounds like a lot of fun. The game will let you play through various periods of British, French and American history, during which time you will have a direct influence on history and how things will play out on a grand scale.

Secret Government is set to release in November, but is already available in Early Access on Steam. Check out its trailer below: