Second UK-EU Summit will be held in late July

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Many world leaders are currently in France and attending the G7 Summit, but this won't be the last time we see many major political players in one location this summer.

The second UK-EU Summit has officially been locked in for July 22, with this being the place where EU leaders and the UK's Prime Minister and cabinet will come together to evolve their relationship and otherwise aim to tackle a few key issues affecting Europe.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has commented on what the summit will be looking to address, noting that there will be a focus on tackling "the cost of living, boost jobs and create opportunities for young people." Beyond this, Starmer promises to deliver on the aim of resetting "our relationship and put Britain at the heart of Europe."

The exact location for the summit has yet to be confirmed.